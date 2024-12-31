Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: boba fett, gentle giant ltd, star wars

Gentle Giant Reveals Star Wars Holiday Special Boba Fett Jumbo Figure

Step into the vast galaxy that is far, far away with Gentle Giant Ltd. as they debut a new Jumbo Star Wars vintage figure for the holidays

Article Summary Gentle Giant unveils a 12-inch Boba Fett figure celebrating the Star Wars Holiday Special's animated debut.

Inspired by vintage Kenner designs, this collectible blends nostalgia with modern craftsmanship and detail.

Features include vibrant animated colors, retro-style packaging, and limited edition status at just 500 pieces.

Available exclusively online, fans can preorder now for $80 and secure this unique piece of Star Wars history.

The Star Wars Holiday Special aired back in 1978, and it holds a unique place in Star Wars history as a surreal and wacky television event. Centered on Chewbacca's family celebrating "Life Day," the special brings the world of Star Wars to TV with bizarre skits and even guest stars like Bea Arthur. This is an event that fans want to forget, but it did introduce a significant element to the Star Wars galaxy with the debut of Boba Fett. Appearing in a short animated segment, Boba Fett stole the show, acting as an ally to our Rebels friend to help save them from a mysterious illness. However, it would be revealed that he was working with Darth Vader to trick them, leading to Chewbacca saving the day.

Gentle Giant Ltd. now celebrates this historic holiday special with the debut of their Boba Fett Holiday 2024 Exclusive Jumbo figure. Inspired by Kenner's classic designs, this 12-inch collectible blends nostalgia with modern craftsmanship in all the style and detail fans know and love. Featuring retro-style clamshell packaging and vibrant color details replicating Fett's animated appearance, the figure honors the legacy of Boba Fett and the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. Collectors will be able to pre-order the Star Wars Boba Fett (Holiday Special) Jumbo Figure right now for $80. He is a Web Exclusive and can only be found through Gentle Giant Ltd. Online, and will be limited to only 500 pieces, so act fast!

Star Wars: Boba Fett (Holiday Special) – 2024 Holiday Exclusive

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Celebrate Life Day with this all-new Boba Fett Jumbo figure inspired by the original 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special! Featuring the bounty hunter's distinctive coloring from the animated segment of the TV broadcast, this 12-inch figure includes his trademark blaster rifle and a firing backpack missile. It comes packaged on a full-color retro-style cardback, featuring artwork from the special, inside a resealable plastic clamshell. Exclusively available at gentlegiantltd.com!"

