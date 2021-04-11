Star Wars Death Watch Is Here to Help With New Gentle Giant Statue

Coming out of the hit Disney+ phenomenon, The Mandalorian, the Death Watch are back to save the day. Gentle Giant has announced that the deadly group Death Watch is getting their own 7 inch bust, perfect for any fan's collection. Death Watch made their biggest debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, sparking the feud for rightful control on Mandalore. the ground made their return into the Star Wars story in The Mandalorian as they are the group that saved young Din Djarin. Their blue Mandalorian armor comes to life with this 1/6 scale bust with high amounts of detail and sculpts designing the armor.

If the detail wasn't enough, Gentle Giant has limited this piece to only 2,000 pieces. The limited edition Star Wars The Mandalorian Death Watch bust from Gentle Giant is priced at $120. The statue is a part of the legacy of who Din Djarin becomes, so this is a must-have collection for any growing The Mandalorian collection. Pre-orders are live and located here; supplies are limited, so act fast before it is too late. The statue is set to release between July – September 2021, so fans will not have to wait too long before they can get it in their hands.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ – Death Watch™ Mini Bust – 2021 Showcase Exclusive – As a child, Din Djarin was rescued from a Separatist attack by a band of Mandalorians – members of the Death Watch. Raised in their ranks, he was taught that no one living should ever see his face, not realizing that he was part of a fanatical group within the larger Mandalorian culture. Now, the Death Watch member that saved Din Djarin is captured in a 1/6 Scale Mini-bust! Made of resin, this approximately 7-inch mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 2,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."