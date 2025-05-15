Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: 2 fast 2 furious, lego

Get 2 Fast 2 Furious with LEGO's New Technic Nissan Skyline GT-R

It is brick built world out there and LEGO continues to bring it to life as they debut new sets for 2 Fast 2 Furious

Article Summary LEGO Technic debuts the 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 with authentic design details.

Features include a six-cylinder engine with moving pistons, adjustable wing, and opening doors.

First-ever LEGO Technic drift function lets fans recreate iconic racing maneuvers from the movie.

Set contains 1,410 pieces, priced at $139.99, and releases June 1, 2025, with pre-orders now open.

The Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 was driven by Brian O'Conner in 2 Fast 2 Furious. This vehicle is a defining car in both the franchise and modern car culture, and LEGO is bringing it to life once again. With its silver paint, blue racing stripes, and aggressive body kit, the Skyline is an instant icon for the Fast and Furious franchise. This street racer has a twin-turbocharged engine, advanced all-wheel drive, front and rear suspension, and LEGO has captured all that and more with 1,410 pieces. The Nissan Skyline comes in at 16" long, 5" tall, and 7" wide, making it a truly remarkable replica for 2 Fast 2 Furious collectors.

Racers will be able to open the hood and examine the six-cylinder engine, which will have moving pistons. LEGO has also equipped this bad boy with the first-ever LEGO Technic drift function. Get in the driver's seat and hit the NOS with this speedy and slick replica, which is priced at $139.99. Pre-orders for the LEGO Technic 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) Car are already live with a June 1, 2025, release.

2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) Car

"Put the pedal to the metal with a car model kit to inspire fans of the Fast & Furious movies. The LEGO® Technic™ 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) Car (42210) set for adults is packed with fun features that capture the spirit of the iconic car."

"Assemble the model car's faithful details like the steering and the front and rear suspension. Open the hood to examine the 6-cylinder engine with moving pistons. Adjust the wing, then try out the first ever LEGO Technic drift function. This raises the car so you can recreate impressive maneuvers from favorite race scenes. Open the doors to access the driver's seat and the 3 NOS bottles. This set makes a striking display piece and a great gift for fans of Fast & Furious cars. Set contains 1,410 pieces."

