Get Cozy with LEGO's New Icons Winter Collection Alpine Lodge

Prepare for the winter months with LEGO as they debut their latest LEGO Icons set with the Winter Village Alpine Lodge

Celebrate the holiday season with LEGO as they get ready for the holidays early with their new LEGO Icons Alpine Lodge set! Immerse yourself in the cozy charm of a winter wonderland as master builders create their very own holiday retreat at 1,517 pieces. This set captures the spirit of Alpine architecture with some warm wooden tones, a snowy exterior, and detailed interiors that include a rustic fireplace, snug sleeping loft, and festive holiday decorations. Five LEGO minifigures are included with the LEGO Icons Alpine Lodge and they will be able to explore the snowy landscape and try out some of the festive activities. Decorate the Christmas Tree, enjoy some hot chocolate, use the toilet cabin, skate on the ice rink, or take a ride on the snowmobile. Master builders can get a jump start on the holiday season with LEGO Icons Alpine Lodge for $99. Bundle up for this winter vacation on October 4, 2023, and fans can check out the set right here.

LEGO Icons Alpine Lodge Has Arrived for the Holidays

"Welcome to the LEGO® Icons Alpine Lodge (10325), the latest addition to the popular LEGO Winter Village Collection. Take time out to craft a cozy, snow-topped bed-and-breakfast with comfortable guest rooms and glowing log fires.The 3-level model lodge has a furnished reception room with a check-in counter, illuminating log fire and coffee machine, a second-floor guest room with an illuminating log fire and 2 beds, and a third-floor loft bedroom."

"Outdoor features include a wood store, ski box, skating area and a toilet cabin, plus a snowmobile, holiday tree, 5 minifigures and bird, cat and squirrel figures. Discover a space for relaxation with this premium-quality LEGO set, a top gift idea for fans of the LEGO Winter Village collection with separate building instructions for kids and adults."

A festive family building project – Spend quality time crafting all the details of the LEGO® Icons Alpine Lodge (10325)

What's in the box? – All you need to build the 3-story alpine lodge, outdoor skating area, toilet cabin, snowmobile and trailer, plus a holiday tree, 5 minifigures and cat, squirrel and bird figures

Features and functions – Press the chimney to illuminate the log fires in the reception and second-floor guest room

A LEGO® gift – Give this building set as a birthday, holiday or any-other-day gift for adult fans of LEGO building sets and the LEGO Winter Village collection

Dimensions – The lodge model measures over 8 in. (21 cm) high, 9.5 in. (24 cm) wide and 6 in. (16 cm) deep

Accessories – The set includes a holiday tree, festive tree decorations and a guestbook

