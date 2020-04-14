Ghost in the Shell Batou Gets a figma from Max Factory

Max Factory does it again with a great new anime figure. This time fans of Ghost in the Shell Stand Alone Complex get a new figure of Public Security Section 9 member Batou. This figure slides right of the screen with a nicely detailed figure of this iconic character. He will come with a wide variety of accessories and interchangeable pieces. Ghost in the Shell Batou will come with three face plates that include standard, smiling, and shouting facial expressions. As for accessories, he comes with his Hi-Power M7 handgun, Seburo C-26A assault rifle, and a cigarette for that smooth look.

With the figma series, Max Factory really captured all of the features of this figure from Ghost in the Shell. With these wide varieties of accessories, collectors can pose him in a nice set of ways. With Batou's appearance, I hope we can get a new Major figma soon. This figure is distributed through Good Smile Company and Batou figma is priced at roughly $79. He is set to release in December 2020 and pre-orders are already live and you can find him located here.

figma Batou: S.A.C.ver.

"My ghost…is whispering to me." From the anime series "GHOST IN THE SHELL STAND ALONE COMPLEX" comes a figma of Public Security Section 9 member Batou! Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can act out a variety of different scenes. He comes with three face plates including a standard face, a shouting face and a smiling face that you can use to display him smoking. His Hi-Power M7 handgun, Seburo C-26A assault rifle and a cigarette are included as optional parts. A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability. An articulated figma stand is included, which allows various poses to be taken.

Manufacturer: Max Factory

Category: figma

Price: ¥8,500 (Before Tax)

Release Date: 2020/12

Specifications: Painted ABS&PVC non-scale articulated figure with stand included. Approximately 155mm in height.

Sculptor: Masato Ohata

Cooperation- Masaki Apsy

Released by: Max Factory

Distributed by: Good Smile Company