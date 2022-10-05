Ghost Rider Hasbro HasLab Tier Unlock – Madelyne Pryor Legends Figure

As many collectors have noticed, the Marvel Legends Ghost Rider HasLab has really stalled out, pun intended. This is a fantastic figure set to head our way, but the asking cost is way more than many would want to dish out. Even with Tier unlocks like a Marvel Legends Mephisto figure, the backing is currently halted at around 5,400. All-New Ghost Rider is a fantastic character, he has a gorgeous hellish ride, and there are so many applications for this car without its Hellfire mode. Hasbro is trying to push fans to join the campaign by announcing another Tier unlock with the one and only Madelyne Pryor.

This Jean Grey clone is deadly, sinister, and perfect for this devilish crowdfunding campaign. She will unlock at 10,000 backers, and the goal for the Engine of Vengeance is set for 9,000 by October 31st. No one ever knows how these HasLab events end, and maybe Ghost Rider Hellcharger will pull through. I think Hasbro is silly not to offer these unlocks as packaged figures like how the G.I. Joe team did with their Cobra H.I.S.S. Tank. In the end, it is always about collectibility, and having these unlocks as sealed MOC items would be a big selling point. Sadly, this Marvel Legends HasLab seems to be failing by knowing what they think the people want for this campaign. You can check out the whole Ghost Rider HasLab right here and see if it is worth the buy.

Madelyn Pryor aka, Goblin Queen Legends Figure Revealed

"A clone of the X-Men's Jean Grey with her own psychic powers, Madelyne Pryor uses sorcery to coordinate a demon attack on Earth as the Goblin Queen! Another first for the #MarvelLegends line, Madelyne Pryor, has a premium comics-inspired design and comes with two alternate hands and a detailed skull accessory. If the Marvel Legends Engine of Vengeance HasLab project reaches 10,000 total backers before the campaign ends on October 31, 2022, this Marvel Legends 6-inch scale figure will be added for all backers. See HasbroPulse.com for more details!"