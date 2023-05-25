The West Coast Avengers Marvel Legends 5-Pack Set Revealed It is time to go back in time and assemble and iconic team with a new Marvel Legends multi-pack as Hasbro assembles to West Coast fun

Hasbro has just revealed another very impressive Marvel Legends multi-pack featuring an iconic team. Coming to life right from the pages of Marvel Comics, The West Coast Avengers are back together again. Releasing exclusively from Amazon (once again), this 5-pack takes fans all the way back to 1985 for the second volume of the comic. The starting The West Coast Avengers team consists of Iron Man in Centurion Armor, classic Mockingbird, and updated Tigra, Julia Carpenter as Spider-Woman, and civilian Hank Pym. Each Marvel Legends figure comes to life with impressive detail, and their classic comic book designs are fantastic. They will all be put in one sweet box featuring some awesome Marvel Comics art. These Amazon-exclusive box sets are amazing but are quite pricey, with The West Coast Avengers set coming in at $124.99, which is about $25 per figure, with the set expected to release in Fall 2023. Pre-orders will be arriving today right on Amazon (here) at 1 PM EST.

The West Coast Avengers Assemble at Hasbro

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THE WEST COAST AVENGERS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $124.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Located in Los Angeles, California, Earth's Mightiest Heroes expand to a second base of operations known as the West Coast Avengers. Celebrate the Marvel universe with this Marvel Legends Series The West Coast Avengers 5-pack."

"For the first time, fans can collect 5 of the core members of the West Coast Avengers team including Iron Man, Marvel's Mockingbird, Marvel's Tigra, Spider-Woman, and Hank Pym. These quality 6-inch scale figures feature deco inspired by the characters' appearances in The West Coast Avengers comics. Includes 5 figures and 16 comics-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order May 2­­­­5 at 1p.m. ET exclusively at Amazon."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!