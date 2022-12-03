Go For the High Score with the LEGO City Gaming Tournament Truck

LEGO has plenty of incredible sets out there with Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, and so much more. However, it is the original LEGO City design that really stands out, giving master builders some unique builds and sets. A very interesting new set has arrived, coming in at 344 pieces as it is time to hit the road with this Gaming Tournament Truck. Measuring 5" high, 13" long, and 2.5" wide, rivals are ready to go toe to toe digitally. Four minifigures are included with the host, manager, and both gamers that are all packed with character. There can only be one winner, and this Gaming Tournament will take their completion on the road and in style. It is unique LEGO City sets that really stand out, and the Gaming Tournament Truck is priced at $39.99. The set is expected to go live on January 1, 2023, and while lines to pre-order are not up, fans can find the set here.

Take this 1v1 Game Tournament on the Road with LEGO

"The LEGO® City Gaming Tournament Truck (60388) is loaded with features for imaginative play. Open the trailer to reveal a stage with 2 toy computer gaming stations and a stadium screen with fun 'animation' functionality, plus a winner's trophy and cool merchandise for LEGO City's eSport fans. Just add the presenter and gaming minifigures and let the tournament begin! We grow up surrounded by amazing vehicles and machines, and with LEGO City Great Vehicles building sets kids get to explore them up close, with realistic models and inspiring characters for creative role play."

Gaming tournament playset – The LEGO® City Gaming Tournament Truck (60388) is loaded with equipment for staging imaginary gaming competitions

What's in the box? – Everything kids need to create a Gaming Tournament Truck with a stage, 2 toy computer gaming stations and stadium screen, plus a winner's trophy, merchandise and 3 minifigures

Fun functions add to the play – Kids can animate the gaming action on the toy stadium screen and adjust the progress bar for the competing minifigures to ramp up the excitement

A gift for any occasion – A fun birthday, holiday or any-day gift for kids aged 7 and up

Dimensions – The LEGO® City Gaming Tournament Truck measures over 5 in. (13 cm) high, 13 in. (33 cm) long and 2.5 in. (6 cm) wide