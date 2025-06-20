Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Godzilla Brings the Heat Ray with Hiya Toys New All-Out Attack Figure

A new Hiya Toys figure is coming soon from Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2001)

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new fully articulated Godzilla figure from the 2001 All-Out Attack film.

This Godzilla features a menacing demonic design, glowing blue spines, and a Heat Ray effect part.

Inspired by Shusuke Kaneko's darker, mythological take on Godzilla as a vengeful spirit.

Pre-order now for $54; the 7.5-inch figure is set for release in Q1 2026 for dedicated collectors.

Hiya Toys is back with another monstrous release for their Exquisite Godzilla collection, with this one hailing from 2001. Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack reimagined Godzilla as a vessel of ancient, malevolent spirits, avenging Japan's forgotten wartime sins. Directed by Shusuke Kaneko, this film presents a darker, almost mythological take on the iconic King of the Monsters. This version features a more demonic design with white eyes and jagged spines, making it stand out compared to other versions of the Kaiju King. Hiya Toys now brings All-Out Attack Godzilla to life with this new 7.5" tall figure that is fully articulated and features his Heat Ray design. Glowing blue spikes are captured here, and a special Heat Ray Effect is included as well to help bring the heat to any fan's growing collections. The details of this version of Godzilla are beautifully captured, and collectors can pre-order one today through Hiya Toys for only $54, with a Q1 2026 release date.

Godzilla – All-Out Attack (2001) Heat Ray Figure from Hiya Toys

"Now Heat Ray Godzilla from Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2001) joins Hiyatoys EXQUISITE BASIC Series! This 25th installment in the series marks the first time Shusuke Kaneko, known for the Heisei Gamera series, took on a Godzilla film. The story combines the concept of Godzilla making landfall in Japan again for the first time in nearly 50 years since his original attack on Tokyo, with elements from the folk legend."

"Brigadier General Tachibana of the Defense Forces warns of Godzilla's return based on various social phenomena, but the military, complacent in peace, ignores his warnings. Meanwhile, Yuri, a TV staff member working on a paranormal phenomena show, encounters a series of mysterious incidents. The monsters Mothra, Baragon, and King Ghidorah appear to face off against the King of the Monsters."

