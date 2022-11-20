Godzilla Clashes with Mechagodzilla with Mezco's Newest 5 Points

Mezco Toyz is back with another colossal 5 Points XL boxed set as Godzilla fights for dominance. Coming out of the 1974 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, this three figure brings these monsters to life once more. Featuring the nostalgic glory of 5 Points, Godzilla, Meachagodzilla, and King Caesar are ready to rock your collection. Aliens have built a robot version of the King in the hopes of conquering Earth. However, Mechagodzilla just might just be too strong for Godzilla, and King Caesar is here to help!

Mezco Toyz brings the clash of monsters right to your shelves with impressive screen accurate detail. Each monster will come with a swappable head, powerful effect like Atomic Breath, and Mechagodzilla even gets missile hands. This set marks just one of many powerful Godzilla sets that Mego Toyz has unleashed. Fans can snag up this beauty for only $65, with a July 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

It's Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla vs. King Caesar

"5 Points XL – a colossal addition to our nostalgic 5 Points line with the same fan-fueled fun, but bigger! …It's a little bit of a big deal. Intent on taking over the planet and stopping Godzilla should he interfere, aliens build a mechanical version of the King of the Monsters. Realizing Mechagodzilla may be too strong to take on alone, humanity summons the legendary King Caesar to assist Godzilla in battle. This beastly box of behemoths can barely contain Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, and King Caesar – all with interchangeable head portraits and their own unique accessories!"

THE 5 POINTS XL GODZILLA VS MECHAGODZILLA BOXED SET INCLUDES:

Godzilla – King of the Monsters and savior of humankind. Godzilla comes with two interchangeable head portraits and a heat ray FX that attaches to his open-mouth head portrait.

Mechagodzilla – a mechanized monster built in Godzilla's image for the sole purpose of destroying him. Mechagodzilla comes with two interchangeable head portraits, two Space Beam FX that attach to his open-mouth head portrait, one Cross Attack Beam FX that attaches to his chest, and two interchangeable Finger Missile hands.

King Caesar – the ancient guardian of the Azumi family. King Caesar comes with two interchangeable head portraits and one Prism Eye FX that attaches to his open-mouth head portrait.

ACESSORIES:

Two (2) Godzilla head portraits

Two (2) Mechagodzilla head portraits

Two (2) King Caesar head portraits

One (1) heat ray FX for Godzilla

Two (2) Space Beam FX for Mechagodzilla

One (1) Cross Attack Beam FX for Mechagodzilla

Two (2) interchangeable Finger Missile hands for Mechagodzilla

One (1) Prism Eye FX for King Caesar

Three (3) display bases

5 Points XL Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla (1974) Three Figure Boxed Set is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.