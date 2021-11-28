Godzilla S.H.MonsterArts Hedorah 50th-Anniversary Figure Arrives

We return to 1971 and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic monster film Godzilla vs Hedorah. Tamashii Nations is back as they reveal their new S.H. MonsterArts Hedorah 50th Anniversary Figure. This special figure captures the deadly pollution monster from the classic Godzilla film and will include all three versions of the creature. Hedorah will stand 67" tall and then will also feature his flight form with a display stand as well as his underwater form. All of these Godzilla villain forms are loaded with fantastic detail, showcasing the sludge straight from the film.

Tamashii Nation is definitely capturing monster movie magic with this 50th anniversary Godzilla vs. Hedorah figure. The extra monster forms are a very nice touch and will allow collectors to capture plenty of iconic moments from the film. The Godzilla vs. Hedorah S.H.MonsterArts Hedorah 50th Anniversary Special Figure Set is priced a $199.99. The sludge is set to rise in July 2022, and pre-orders are already live and available right here. Be sure to check out some of the Godzilla figures also coming from Tamashii Nations S.H. MonsterArts line to give Hedorah a true beast to take on.

"From the 1971 Godzilla vs. Hedorah film comes an S.H.MonsterArts Hedorah 50th-anniversary special figure set! The set features three figures showcasing the Smog Monster in its adult form, its flying form, and its swimming form."

Product Features

Hedorah (Swimming): 3.35 inches (8.5cm)

Hedorah (Flight): 6.69 inches (17cm)

Hedorah (Adult): 6.89 inches (17.5cm)

Made of PVC and ABS

Based on the 1971 Godzilla vs. Hedorah film

Part of the S.H.MonsterArts series

50th Anniversary special figure set

Box Contents

Hedorah (Adult) figure

Hedorah (Flight) figure

Hedorah (Swimming) figure

Flying mode stand

Swimming mode stand