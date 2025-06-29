Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: godzilla, Tamashii Nations

Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972) S.H.MonsterArts King Ghidorah Revealed

A new S.H.MonsterArts King Ghidorah figure has been revealed by Tamashii Nations newest Godzilla universe figure

Figure stands at 9.84 inches, with movie-accurate sculpting by renowned Godzilla artist Yuuji Sakai

Highly articulated head, tail, and legs bring the three-headed dragon’s power to any kaiju collection

Pre-orders open now at $299.99, with a Q1 2026 release for Godzilla and Toho fans worldwide

In Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972), King Ghidorah makes a roaring return to the kaiju lineup, this time alongside Gigan and Mothra. As the three-headed dragon, Ghidorah retains his command over gravity beams and destructive presence. The film opens with Ghidorah's gravitic storm on G-Force, who respond by assembling their own trio: Godzilla, Anguirus, and Mothra. During the climactic battle in Tokyo's Niigata region, Ghidorah creates massive damage until Mothra shows up and then Godzilla tags in to finish the job.

Tamashii Nations brings the fury of kaiju domination to life with the debut of their newest Godzilla S.H. MonsterArts figure. This faithful reproduction beautifully captures King Ghidorah right off the screen and stands at 9.4" tall. The figures' coloring and sculpting, as crafted by the leading Godzilla sculptor, Yuuji Sakai, were made sure to be perfect. With articulated head, tail, and legs, this monster is ready to tame your kaiju collection. The Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972) S.H.MonsterArts King Ghidorah is priced at $299.99, and pre-orders are live with a Q1 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more S.H.MonsterArts figures as well from both the MonsterVerse and Toho franchises for the King of the Monsters.

"King Ghidorah joins the S.H.MonsterArts lineup modeled after its appearance in the Godzilla vs Gigan movie. Ghidorah's appearance from 1972 has been faithfully reproduced using various still photos. Scultping and coloring was done by the leading Godzilla sculptor, Yuuji Sakai. This figure features a movable neck and tail allowing for a variety of poses."

Product Features

9.84 inches tall (25cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Godzilla vs.Gigan film

Part of the S.H.MonsterArts line

Features premium articulation

Box Contents

King Ghidorah figure

