Godzilla vs. Kong Prepare for War With New S.H. MonsterArts Figures

Godzilla vs Kong just got its first trailer this past weekend, and it looks pretty amazing. You can never go wrong with watching monster just duke it own on the big screen. This time we get two legendary monsters, and this film will split fans down the middle if they do decide a winner. However, fans will be able to create their own Godzilla vs Kong adventures as Tamashii Nations announces their newest S.H. MonsterArts figures. Both monsters will be getting a solo release and are packed with high amounts of articulation and detail. Godzilla will stand roughly 6.3" high and will feature a blue Atomic Breath metallic paint scheme. King Kong, on the other hand, will stand roughly 5.7" tall and will come with two different heads, hands, and a Godzilla axe.

Both of these figures are very well designed and will be amazing to see whew out of their boxes. The Godzilla vs Kong King Kong figure is honestly the better of the two since he comes with a nice set of swappable parts. Of course, fans can buy these separately for their collection or get both pieces to display together. Bluefin has announced that each figure will be priced at $68 and is expected to release in June 2021. Pre-orders are already available now, and fans can find them located here. Who will come out on top?

"GODZILLA VS. KONG" Kong (2021) Appears at S.H.MonsterArts. A wide range of motion is realized and various poses in the play are possible. Includes ax weapon parts, which is also a feature of Kong that appears in this movie. Based on the data material of the movie, it is three-dimensionalized by modeling and coloring by Mr. Shinzen Takeuchi, an animal modeler. Start making modeling from the skeleton, add muscles and hair, and realize more realistic and close to the modeling in the play. Ms. Mitsuhiko Hosokawa, who has created the movable mechanism of successive generations S.H.MonsterArts, realizes movable without breaking the proportion. Includes ax weapon parts. Various poses can be reproduced with a wide range of motion."

"Godzilla (2021) that appears in "GODZILLA VS. KONG" appears in S.H.MonsterArts. The characteristic back fin light emission in the play is reproduced with realistic metallic paint. Comes with a new wrist that imagines when attacking or grabbing. Based on the data material of the movie, it is three-dimensionalized by modeling and coloring by Mr. Yuji Sakai, one of the leading Godzilla modeling in Japan. Ms. Mitsuhiko Hosokawa, who has created the movable mechanism of successive generations S.H.MonsterArts, realizes movable without breaking the proportion. The characteristic back fin light emission in the play is reproduced with realistic metallic paint. Various poses can be reproduced with a wide range of motion."