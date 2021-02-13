Good Smile Teases New Game Collectibles For Cyberpunk 2077 and More

The WonHobby 32 reveals continue as Good Smile Company shows off more of their upcoming collectibles. There were quite a few new video game-related figure debuts among the new additions, and we wanted to round them up in one place. Three games really stuck out with Cyberpunk 2077, Death Stranding, and Bloodborne: The Old Hunters. Starting us off first is Cyberpunk 2077 who has the most announcements with two figma's coming soon and a ride. The default custom character V (Male) will be coming soon, featuring his classic outfit as seen in the game trailers. No much is known yet, but we can imagine other head sculpts and game accurate weapons will also be included. You can't have Cyberpunk 2077 without some Johnny Silverhand action, and that is what we are getting as GSC unveils the unpainted prototype of the figure. The details and sculpt are there, and we can not wait to see this guy in action with the V Male.

The fun does not end there as Good Smile Company also announced an ex:ride Yaiba Kusanagi is coming. It'll be a perfect accessory for both the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 figure with game-accurate detail and that amazing red paint scheme. We switch games now as we take a look at the upcoming Cliff Unger figma. This unpainted prototype is all we get for now by the figure features an amazing sculpt and loaded with detail. Cliff will be a necessary companion piece for the recently announced Death Stranding Sam Porter Bridges Deluxe figure, which fans can find here. Last but not least, we get an updated look at Good Smile Company's Bloodborne collectible Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower. Bloodborne does not get a lot of collectibles, and this will be a deadly addition to any fan's collection.

All of these figures and more will most likely debut throughout 2021 as it depends on how far they are in the process. With a lot of these video game properties, they seem to be all pending license approval, which means they could be canceled. Good Smile Company already has collectible from Death Stranding, Bloodborne, and Cyberpunk 2077 through other lines, so I expect they will make the cut. Fans will be able to find these and more amazing collectible located here when available.