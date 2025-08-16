Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, NECA

NECA Reveals DC Comics (Classic Comics) Toony Classics Series 2

NECA has returned to the world of DC Comics as they debut new Classic Comics figure for Toony Classics Series 2

Article Summary NECA unveils DC Comics Toony Classics Series 2 with Batman, Catwoman, and The Penguin figures.

Each figure features a stylized vintage comic look, standing 6 inches tall with cutout display backdrops.

The DC Comics three-pack is available now for pre-order for $44.97, shipping is expected in Q1 2026.

Add flair to your DC collectibles with these boldly designed figures inspired by classic comic art.

NECA's Toony Classics Series 2: DC Comics (Classic Comics) takes a whimsical spin through Gotham with delightfully stylized interpretations of iconic characters. This wave brings three beloved figures to life with Batman (in his classic blue suit), Catwoman (purple suit), and The Penguin (blue suit). Each character steps into the spotlight with fun, exaggerated forms that are reminiscent of vintage comic designs. Each character stands about 6 inches tall and comes individually blister‑packaged, complete with a retro-inspired cutout backdrop to enhance display setups. This release follows NECA's previous Toony Classic DC Comics drop, which featured the heroics of Superman and the Clown Prince of Crime himself, Joker.

There are a lot of collectible comic books out there, but these ones add a more animated and artistic style. NECA did a great job bringing these heroes and villains to life, and it is nice to see a bulky Batman suiting up and Catwoman in her iconic and sleek purple catsuit. Available now for pre-order as a bundled three-pack for $44.97, this DC Comics set is expected to begin shipping around Q1 2026. Whether you're drawn to Batman's brooding charm, Catwoman's crime spree, or need free entry into Penguin's Iceberg Lounge, this Toony Classics is exactly what you need for your collection. Be sure to snag one directly from NECAStore right now, and be on the lookout for the DC Classic Series 1 at Walmart and Target now.

DC Comics (Classic Comics) – Toony Classics Series 2

"More DC Comics icons are joining NECA's Toony Classics line—a fun take on beloved characters from film, TV, and pop culture! Based on their appearances in the classic comic books, Series 2 features Gotham City favorites Batman, Penguin, and Catwoman. Standing in 6-inch scale, these action figures are sold separately and come in blister card packaging with bonus cutout backdrops."

