Good Smile Company Enters The Matrix with Neo and Mr. Smith Figures

Return to the golden era of The Matrix as the Chosen One returns with a new figure from Good Smile Company. Neo is back and is getting his very own Nendoroid figure which is loaded with accessories and detail. The Matrix hero will receive two swappable face plates, attachable sunglasses, slow motion bullets with a display effect sheet, and a coded pattern backdrop. The fun does not end there, though, as Mr.Smith is on the hunt for Neo with his own figure.

This is a figure that could be purchased more than once to allow for even more wild The Matrix scene to be captured. Mr. Smith will also feature attachable sunglasses, earpiece, cloning effects, and the signature codes backdrop. Both The Matrix figures will feature excellent articulation to capture some sweet fighting poses, will stand, 4" tall, and are perfect collectibles for fans. Pre-orders are already live, with Neo being priced at $54.99 here, Mr. Smith at $40.99 here, and both are set to release in December 2022.

"From "The Matrix" comes a Nendoroid of Neo. He comes with two interchangeable face plates—a normal face and a serious face, as well as sunglasses that he can be posed wearing. Enjoy using the various optional parts like a bullet effect sheet, bullet time effect and code pattern inner packaging to recreate all kinds of scenes from the film. All of the included parts make it easy to switch up your display time and time again for unlimited fun. Be sure to add him to your collection!"

Specifications:

Painted plastic non-scale articulated figure with stand included.

Approximately (3.94 inches) in height.

Sculptor: Shichibee (Matsuda Model)

Manufacturer: Good Smile Company

"From "The Matrix" comes a Nendoroid of Agent Smith. He comes with a normal face plate, as well as sunglasses that he can be posed wearing. Enjoy using the various optional parts like an earpiece and cloning effect along with the code pattern inner packaging to recreate all kinds of scenes from the film. All of the included parts make it easy to switch up your display time and time again for unlimited fun. Be sure to add him to your collection!"

Specifications:

Painted plastic non-scale articulated figure with stand included.

Approximately (3.94 inches) in height.

Sculptor: Shichibee (Matsuda Model)

Manufacturer: Good Smile Company