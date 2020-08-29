Evangelion Shinji Ikari Joins the Team with Good Smile Company

Evangelion pilot Shinji Ikari joins his team at Good Smile Company. We have recently seen Asuka and Rei get Nendoroid figures and now Shinji joins them in his plug suit. The Evangelion pilot will come with an interior part to show off the inside of his mech. He will come with a nice set of accessories with is backpack, spear, as well as three different faceplates. Shinji will also get a nice variety of swappable hands with five right hands and four left hands. This EVA pilot is ready for duty and will be a must have collectible for fans of the series.

The Rebuild of Evangelion movie arc is an interesting way to relive this classic anime. We have already seen some of the other pilots get Nendoroid figure so Shiji is a must to finish the set. I know it is a lot to ask but it would truly be something to get an EVA that can hold these smaller figures. That would really bring this figure to life in a way no one else has. The Rebuild of Evangelion Shinji Ikari: Plugsuit Version Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $55.99. He is expected to release in May 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Pre-orders will stay open until October 21, 2020, so make sure you secure this pilot before it's too late.

"A new Nendoroid of Shinji in a Plugsuit. From the popular anime film series "Rebuild of Evangelion" comes a fully articulated Nendoroid of Shinji Ikari in a Plugsuit! He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a smiling expression and a glaring expression. Optional parts include his backpack, an interior part to recreate the inside of the entry plug and the Spear of Longinus, making for various display options. Be sure to add him to your collection, along with the other Nendoroids of the Evangelion Nendoroid series!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts

Face Plates x3

Body

Right Arm Part (Articulated) x1

Right Hand Parts x5

Left Arm Part (Articulated) x1

Left Hand Parts x4

Right Leg Part (Articulated) x1

Left Leg Part (Articulated) x1

Backpack

Spear of Longinus

Entry Plug Interior Part