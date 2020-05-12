The Hulk Was Built for This With New Figure From Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company continues to build its line of Avengers Nendoroid figures. We have recently seen new additions of Avengers: Endgame Iron Man and Hawkeye/Ronin for the series. This time we are getting big and green as the Hulk arrives. This figure is short and stout but packs a punch with detail and accessories. Hulk will come with a secondary face plate that features a more angry expression. He will also come with 5 interchangeable 3 normal hands for the left and 2 nano gauntlets for the right. On top of that, he gets two display stands, one the basic clear one and the other is a rocky base design. Hulk will have the ability to be posed in a variety of ways too with the added posing rod also included. This is a must have figure for any dedicated Marvel fan or if you want to continue to build your Avengers Nendoroid collection.

Hulk, also is known as Mr. Green, this time around has an interesting look. His shortened appearance really does change the way you see this character. That is not really a bad thing, but it can pull away from some consumers. Fans of the Good Smile Company Nendoroid figure will have no problem bringing the Hulk home. The Endgame Hulk Nendoroid Figure from Good Smile Company is roughly $63. He is set to release in October 2020 and pre-orders are live and you can find them here.

"Hulk joins the Nendoroid series! From "Avengers/Endgame" comes a Nendoroid of Hulk! He comes with both a standard expression face plate and an angry expression face plate. The Nendoroid features adjusted body proportions in order to match the original character. The Nano Gauntlet is included as an interchangeable arm part and can be displayed either with an open palm or with one finger pointing. A special base for recreating the final scene from the film is also included! Be sure to add him to your collection!"