Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Anti-Venom Joins Marvel Legends Spider-Man x Magic: The Gathering

Coming out of San Diego Comic Con 2025 some brand new Marvel Legends collectibles are coming like more Spider-Man x Magic collabs

Article Summary Anti-Venom joins the Marvel Legends Spider-Man x Magic: The Gathering collectible series for SDCC 2025.

Each figure pack includes an exclusive Marvel Legends figure and a matching Magic: The Gathering card.

Anti-Venom features updated Agent Venom articulation, attachable tendrils, weapons, and effect accessories.

Sets are priced at $39.99, launching August 1 on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2025 Spider-Man release window.

Hasbro is bringing out the big guns for their upcoming Wizards of the Coast Sider-Man Magic: The Gathering collaboration. Fans of the card game will be offered a step into the Spider-Verse to enhance their play, and they will also be offered exclusive Marvel Legends figures. These new figure bundles will feature a brand new Marvel Legends figure with a companion Magic: The Gathering card that will be offered only in this set. One of them is the return of Flash Thompson, as he is about to give you Marvel Legends collection a taste of Anti-Venom once again.

This version of Anti-Venom features the new and updated Agent Venom body with attachable tendrils, swappable hands, a variety of guns, and some green smoke effects. The included Magic: The Gathering card is Anti-Venom, Horrifying Healer, and will release alongside their effete Magic/Legends set with Spider-Man, Man-Wolf, and Iron Spider. These fun collab sets are priced at $39.99 and will be released on August 1 at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse with a. Fall 2025 release date.

Marvel Legends Spider-Man x Magic: The Gathering – Anti-Venom

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Magic: The Gathering Agent Anti-Venom figure and enhance your Magic deck with a playable card! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics, the collectible 6-inch scale Agent Anti-Venom figure is fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 14 accessories, including 5 weapons, 4 extra hands, four smoke FX, and 1 removable tendril set; plus an exclusive foil Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man card to expand your spider-collection. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Spider-Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!