Dream Land Kirby Nendoroid is Back From Good Smile Company

Kirby is ready for action once again as Good Smile Company reveals the rerelease of their Kirby Nendoroid figure. This popular figure was originally released back in January 2016 and was so popular it has had plenty of rereleases since. Kirby is a very popular character on Super Smash Bros., so it makes sense that this figure is too. This figure uses magnets to really capture the effect of Kirby and all of his fun poses. He will come with four different facial expressions with open mouth, serious, smiling, and mouth full parts. The Dream Land fun does not end there either, as Good Smile Company has included three Copy Abilities with his sword, fire, and rod accessories.

This is the perfect brawler for any competition, and he is back once again for fans. The Kirby Nendoroid Rerelease from Good Smile Company is priced at $43.99 and is set to release in October 2021. Pre-orders are already live and located here; fans who pre-order will get a Maxim Tomato accessory as well. This Nendoroid might return, but you never know, and these orders are only open until May 19, 2021, so secure your Kirby before it is too late.

"Dream Land's Kirby is joining the Nendoroids again! – From the popular 'Kirby' game series comes a rerelease of the popular Nendoroid Kirby! The Nendoroid makes use of a number of magnets for posing, making his movements smooth, natural and easy to pose! He also comes with four different expressions parts including his standard smiling face, a more serious face, an expression with his mouth wide open to display his using the inhaling ability as well as an expanded expression to show him filled up after inhaling! A collection of optional parts are also included, such as parts that allow you to display him using the Copy Abilities 'Sword', 'Fire' and 'Star Rod'. All sorts of optional parts to recreate your favorite scenes from the game in Nendoroid size!"