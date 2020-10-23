Stitch Crash Lands at Good Smile Company with New Figure

One the weekend, Good Smile Company showcases a couple of upcoming Nendoroid figures, one of them was Experiment 626 aka Stitch. Straight out of the animated Disney Cartoon Lilo & Stitch, your favorite alien is back. He will come with three different face plates that will allow collectors to display energetic, sad, and cute chaotic expressions. Stitch will get a nice set of interchangeable hands as well that will go with a nice set of accessories. He will also come with Lilo's Scrump, a ukulele, sunglasses, and the ugly duckling book. Each one will allow Disney fans to create pivotal scenes from the film. This is one figure that Lilo & Stitch fans will not want to miss out on for their growing Disney collection.

This figure is just packed with all sorts of callbacks to the animated film that Disney fans will fall involve with. Good Smile Company really knows how to pack the accessories and detail with these little guys and will be a great addition to any collection. Disney's Lilo & Stitch Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at $61.99. He is set to join your collection in July 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Pre-orders will stay open on GSC until December 16, 2020, so make sure to secure Experiment 626 before it is too late.

"The chaotic alien Experiment 626 also known as Stitch is now an adorable Nendoroid! From Disney's globally acclaimed animated film "Lilo & Stitch" comes a Nendoroid of the alien Experiment 626, also known as Stitch! He comes with three face plates including an energetic standard expression, a cutely chaotic expression and a downcast expression. Interchangeable articulated foot and hand parts are including for creating all kinds of poses. Optional parts include the picture book from the movie, Lilo's doll Scrump, a ukulele and a pair of sunglasses. Be sure to add him to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Back Head Part

Ear Parts (x2)

Face Plates (x3)

Jaw Part (x1)

Teeth Part (x1)

Body (x1)

Right Arm Part (Articulated)

Left Arm Part (Articulated)

Right Hand Parts (x2)

Left Hand Parts (x3)

Right Leg Part (x1)

Left Leg Part (x1)

Scrump (x1)

Picture Book (x1)

Sunglasses (x1)

Ukulele (x1)