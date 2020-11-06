Stranger Things Eleven Mind Melts Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company has announced another amazing figure in their Nendoroid toy line. From the hit Netflix Original Series, Stranger Thing, come the one and only Eleven. Wearing her Season 1 outfit, El is back and better than ever with this figure. El will have three different swappable faceplates allowing collectors to show off serious, crying, and standard expressions. The Stranger Things lead will also get a nice sort of accessories with a blonde wig, waffle, and a box of waffles. Last, Stranger Things collectors will get a car sheet feating the deadly Demogorgon to display her with.

This Stranger Thing Eleven Nendoroid is a great figure Utah's packed with adorable detail and accessories. Season 1 is probably the most iconic of the Netflix show, so I can understand this design. Any El fan will not want to miss out on this figure, and she will be priced around $46.99. Pre-orders for the US store do not go live until tomorrow, which can be found here. Pre-orders are always limited, so make sure you get yours locked down before that end period sneaks up on you.

"Friends don't lie.From the popular Netflix Original Series 'Stranger Things' comes a Nendoroid of Eleven! The mysterious young girl with supernatural abilities has been recreated in Nendoroid form wearing the pink dress and blue jacket that her friends gave to her. El comes with three face plates: a standard expression, a crying expression, and a serious expression (with telltale nosebleed) to show Eleven using her powers.

Nendoroid Eleven can be posed eating a waffle, or carrying a box of waffles to recreate the famous grocery store scene from the show. Eleven also comes with blonde wig parts to complete her outfit. And just like the final episode of the first season, you can use the included clear sheet to display El facing off against the Demogorgon. Be sure to add her to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Back Head Part

Face Plate (x3)

Body

Right Arm Parts (x2)

Right Hand Parts (x3)

Left Arm Part (x2)

Left Hand Parts (x3)

Right Leg Part (x1)

Left Leg Part (x1)

Wig

Waffle

Box of Waffles

Demogorgon Clear Sheet