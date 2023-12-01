Posted in: Collectibles, Good Smile Company | Tagged: capcom, good smile company, resident evil 4
Good Smile Company Unveils Resident Evil 4 Leon S. Kennedy Nendoroid
The hit hero from the Resident Evil franchise, Leon S. Kennedy is coming soon to Good Smile Company in adorable Nendoroid form
Article Summary
- Good Smile Company announces a Resident Evil 4 Leon S. Kennedy Nendoroid.
- Figure features articulated limbs and interchangeable calm and combat faces.
- Includes accessories like a handgun, knife, and weapons case.
- Available for pre-order at $57.99, scheduled for release in November 2024.
The horrors of Resident Evil 4 are coming to life in a new and adorable format with Good Smile Company. Former Raccoon City police officer, now turning Secret Service member Leon S. Kennedy, is back. With the President's daughter missing, Leon must find out where she is, but he might get more than he bargained for. Spain awaits as the main protagonist from Resident Evil 4 is getting his very own Nendoroid figure that features everything about this hero from his signature jacket to that slick hair cut. Standing at just under 4" tall, Leon will feature articulated limbs, as well as swappable face plates with calm and combat expressions. As for accessories, Resident Evil fans will be able to equip Leon with his trusty handgun, a combat knife, and his weapons case. Take down the undead and save the president's daughter with the Leon S. Kennedy Nendoroid, which is priced at $57.99 with a November 2024 release date.
Resident Evil 4 Nendoroid No.2337 Leon S. Kennedy
"This time… it has to be different." From the legendary video game Resident Evil 4 comes a Nendoroid of Leon S. Kennedy! The figure is fully articulated so you can display him in a wide variety of poses. He comes with two face plates including a calm face and a combat face. Alongside interchangeable parts for posing, a handgun, knife and attache case are available to re-enact your favorite scenes from the game or envision your own. Order yours today!"
Product Features
- 3.93 inches tall (10cm)
- Made of plastic
- Based on the Resident Evil 4 video game
- Part of the Nendoroid series
- Multiple points of articulation
- Interchangeable parts and accessories
Box Contents
- Leon S. Kennedy figure
- 2 Face plates
- Calm face
- Combat face
- Handgun
- Knife
- Attache case
- Stand