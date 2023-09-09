Posted in: Collectibles, Good Smile Company | Tagged: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, good smile company, steven spielberg

Good Smile Phones Home with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Nendoroid

The lovable and well-known alien from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is getting a Nendoroid figure from Good Smile Company

Bring home and relive the events of the classic 1982 science fiction film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial with Good Smile Company. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film follows the story of a young boy named Elliott who ends up discovering an alien that has sadly been stranded on Earth. He and his siblings befriend this gentle extraterrestrial, whom they have named E.T., on a quest to hide him and possibly return him back to his home planet. Good Smile Company has announced that they will be making a new Nendoroid based on E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial that is articulated and packed with adorable details. E.T. will come with a nice set of accessories with two pairs of swappable eyes, a flower pot, a towel for a disguise, and the signature glowing finger. Get your bike basket ready and Phone Home with this adorable little guy, who is priced at $52.99. Good Smile has E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Nendoroid No.2260 set for an August 2024 release with pre-orders already live here.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Nendoroid No.2260

"From "E.T.", the timeless masterpiece that swept the world into a whirlwind of emotions, comes a Nendoroid of E.T.! E.T. can be displayed with his eyes closed using an interchangeable expression part. The figure also comes with a glowing fingertip (right hand) part, allowing you to create a memorable scene from the film in Nendoroid form. A towel to wrap E.T. in and the flower pot from the film's final scene are also included as optional parts."

Product Features

Approx. 3.93 inches tall (10cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial film

Part of the Nendoroid series

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

E.T. figure

2 Expression parts Eyes Open Eyes Closed

Glowing finger tip

Towel

Flower pot

Stand

