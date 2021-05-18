Good Smile Summons Dark Magician Girl To The Field With New Statue

Pokémon collectors have been in some trouble lately as Target and Walmart remove in-store sales of the widely popular trading card game. Due to the large success of the pocket monster game, it is easy to forget that other popular trading card games exist, like the legendary game of You-Gi-Oh! Just like Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh also has a hit manga and anime that took the franchise to new heights. The franchise is still alive and just as popular as ever, and we have recently seen a nice assortment of collectibles. The newest is from Good Smile Company, which has revealed the apprentice of Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl, has arrived. Standing roughly 7 inches tall, this monster has been summoned to the field with a cute magical pose.

The adorable monster is displayed flying in the air, with popping color and a great sculpt that will please many Yu-Gi-Oh and Dark Magician Girl fans. Dark Magician Girl is set to release in October 2021 and is priced at only $38.99. The Good Smile Company and Max Factory designed statue are up for pre-order now, and fans can secure one for their collection here. Pre-orders for her will stay open until June 16, 2021, so make sure you get yours before it is too late.

"The great Dark Magician has a disciple who can more than hold her own! Say hello to Dark Magician Girl! POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the popular anime series "Yu-Gi-Oh!" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Dark Magician Girl! She has been recreated in her cute pose from when being summoned."