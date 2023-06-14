Posted in: Collectibles, Good Smile Company | Tagged: good smile company, sonic the hedgehog

Good Smile Reveals Sonic The Hedgehog Nendoroid Knuckles Figure

Coming to life from the world of Sonic the Hedgehog, Good Smile Company unveils their latest Nendoroid figure with Knuckles!

Sonic the Hedgehog has been getting a lot of impressive collectibles lately. With two hit live-action movies, it is no surprise that the popularity of this blue blur is bigger than ever. It looks like fans will even be getting a new spin-off film featuring Sonic's brawling red friend, the one and only Knuckles. While fans wait to see what adventure awaits them in that film, Good Smile Company is bringing Knuckles to life for their Nendoroid Sonic the Hedgehog collection. Fans will be able to customize him with a variety of expressions with three different eye parts and three mouthparts parts. A Chaos Emerald is also included, along with a backdrop and articulated Nendoroid display base. He will pair well with the Sonic and Tails Nendoroid figures that are also on the way. The Sonic The Hedgehog Nendoroid No.2179 Knuckles from Good Smile Company is priced at $49.98. Pre-orders are already live right here, and he is set to arrive in June 2024.

A New Sonic the Hedgehog Ally Arrives from GSC

"Sonic's powerful fighting friend, Knuckles, is here! From the globally acclaimed "Sonic the Hedgehog" game series comes a Nendoroid of Knuckles! This Nendoroid comes with forward-facing eye parts, glancing right eye parts, and glancing left eye parts as well as a grinning mouth part, a closed mouth part, and a gritted teeth mouth part. Alongside interchangeable parts for posing, the following accessories are included for additional display opportunities: Chaos emerald and a dedicated Nendoroid stand."

Product Features

Approx. 3.93 inches tall (10cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Sonic The Hedgehog

Part of the Nendoroid series

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Knuckles figure

3 Eye parts Forward-facing Glancing right Glancing left

3 Mouth parts Grinning Closed Gritted teeth

Chaos emerald

Display Stand

