Good Smile Reveals Sonic the Hedgehog Tails Nendoroid Figure New adventures await Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails as Good Smile Company unveils their latest Nendoroid of the faithful sidekick

Sonic the Hedgehog fans are in for a real treat as Tails is getting his very own figure from Good Smile Company. Releasing as part of their Nendoroid line, the legendary sidekick is ready for his own adventure. Tails will be coming at roughly 4 inches tall and are packed with detail and plenty of accessories. These will include swappable parts for himself with three eye parts and two mouth parts to help capture different emotions. On top of that, Good Smile Company has included his goggles, a Chaos Emerald wrench, and a backdrop featuring his signature plane. This whole Sonic the Hedgehog release is beautifully done and will be a must have figure for SEGA fans. The Nendoroid No.2127 Miles "Tails" Prower is priced at $52.99 right here with a May 2024 release. If you need more Tails action, then be sure to check out the new Sonic sets arriving from LEGO here!

New Tails Adventures Await Fans with Good Smile Company

"Tails, the reliable younger-brother-like sidekick to Sonic the Hedgehog, is joining the Nendoroid series! From the globally acclaimed "Sonic the Hedgehog" game series comes a Nendoroid of Tails! Tail's Nendoroid comes with 3 eye parts (glancing right, glancing left, and happy) and 2 mouth parts (smile with open mouth and smile with closed mouth. Alongside interchangeable parts for posing, the following accessories are included for additional display opportunities: goggles, wrench, chaos emerald, and a dedicated Nendoroid stand."

Nendoroid Sonic not included (sold separately)

Product Features

Approx. 4.33 inches tall (11cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Sonic The Hedgehog

Part of the Nendoroid series

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents