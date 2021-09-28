Good Smile Unveils Demon Slayer Tanjiro and Nezuko Dolls

Not only is a new season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba heading our way but some new collectibles as well. Good Smile Company is upgrading their popular Nendoroid Demon Slayer figures to doll format. Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado are back and better than ever with a new Nendoroid Doll upgrade that gives collectors the classic Nendoroid heads but with new doll bodies. This allows for more fabric elements as well as allows for more dress-up customization that certain fans like. Both Demon Slayer figures come with their outfits straight from the anime, swappable hands parts, and a magnetic display base. Brother and sister are ready to join your collection, and both Demon Slayer Nendoroid dolls are priced at $82.99. Set to release in August 2022, pre-orders are live right here for Tanjiro and here for Nezuko.

"From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a Nendoroid Doll of the main character Tanjiro Kamado! Nendoroid Dolls feature the same Nendoroid heads, but an alternate doll-like body that is highly articulated and can easily be dressed-up into different outfits while still remaining a palm-sized action figure! Be sure to add him to your collection!

Set Contents

Figure (with Barefoot Parts)

Nichirin Blade (Drawn/Sheathed)

Haori Coat

Corps Uniform (Top/Bottom)

Zori Sandals (with Magnets in Soles)

Interchangeable Hand Parts (Closed Hands (Right/Left), Sword Holding Hand (Right), Scabbard Holding Hand (Left))

Magnetic Base (for Magnetic Soled Shoes)

Articulated Stand

"From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a Nendoroid Doll of Nezuko Kamado, the girl who was turned into a demon! Nendoroid Dolls feature the same Nendoroid heads, but an alternate doll-like body that is highly articulated and can easily be dressed-up into different outfits while still remaining a palm-sized action figure! Be sure to add her to your collection! *Skin tone of this Nendoroid Doll is a special color to match that of the original character."

Set Contents

Figure (with Barefoot Parts)

Haori Coat

Kimono

Obi

Underwear

Zori Sandals (with Magnets in Soles)

Interchangeable Hand Parts (Closed Hands (Right/Left), Scratching Hands (Right/Left))

Magnetic Base (for Magnetic Soled Shoes)

Articulated Stand