Good Smile Unveils How to Train Your Dragon Toothless Nendoroid

Your How to Train Your Dragon collection is about to get a new and adorable addition as Good Smile Company debuts new Nendoroid

Get ready for one of the most adorable collectibles to arrive in dragon collection, as Toothless is here. That is right; Good Smile Company is bringing the world of the hit Dreamworks animated film How to Train Your Dragon to life. The legendary Night Fury is ready for a new adventure with a sweet new Nendoroid release that stands at only 3.34" tall. How to Train Your Dragon fans will be able to capture some iconic moments from the hit animated film and even make some new ones. Toothless will come with three different face plates, allowing dragon riders to display him with angry, smiling, and standard expressions. He will be featured with his fixed tail and will come with two sets of wings, fire breathing effect, and a fish for him to snag one. Good Smile Company needs to make more of these bite-size How to Train Your Dragon figures, as they are just adorable. Toothless fans will be able to bring this cutie home in September 2024 for $65.99, and pre-orders are live right here.

How to Train Your Dragon Nendoroid No.2238 Toothless

"Hiccup's partner Toothless joins the Nendoroid series! From the 3D animated film "How to Train Your Dragon" comes a Nendoroid of Toothless! This Nendoroid includes 3 face plates: an innocent face, an angry face, and a smiling face. Toothless also comes with additional parts and accessories to recreate some of your favorite moments from the film. Make sure to add this figure to your collection!"

Product Features

Approx. 3.34 inches tall (8.5cm)

Made of plastic

From the How to Train Your Dragon animated film

Part of the Nendoroid line

Includes interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Toothless figure

3 Face plates Innocent Angry Smiling

Fish

Wings (Flying ver.)

Effect parts

