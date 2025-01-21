Posted in: Collectibles, Jakks Pacific | Tagged: Jakks Pacific, the simpsons

Grab a Bite with JAKKS Pacific New The Simpsons Krusty Burger Playset

JAKKS Pacific is continuing to bring The Simpsons brand to life as they debut a new playset featuring Krusty the Clown

JAKKS Pacific is back at it again as they continue to impress The Simpsons collectors with a brand new playset. The Krusty Burger made its on-screen debut in The Simpsons Season 4, Episode 12, with the episode titled "Marge vs. the Monorail," which aired on January 14, 1993. The episode involves a new fast-food chain appearing as a background element, but soon, it will be established as a recurring location in Springfield. The Krusty Burger was often used to satirize fast-food franchises and corporate practices, and now you can too!

The playset will come with a Krusty the Clown figure in his restaurant outfit, along with a fully detailed restaurant. JAKKS Pacific did include a nice set of accessories as well, including a food menu, take-out bag, table, and everyone's favorite Krusty burgers. The Simpsons fans can even press buttons on the inside of the playset to launch the take-out bag through the window, giving some true fast food service. The Krusty Burger is priced at $26.99; it is compatible with all of JAKKS Pacific 2.5" The Simpson figure, and pre-orders are already live.

The Simpsons Krusty Burger Playset is Now Open

"Inspired by the iconic animated series The Simpsons, comes the officially licensed toys and collectibles by JAKKS Pacific. Immerse yourself in Springfield with the iconic Krusty Burger Diorama playset. Features the facade of the Krusty Burger on one side and a restaurant on the other. Compatible with all 2.5-inch scale figures and accessories- the Krusty Burger features fun, interactive components."

"Press the buttons to launch the take-out bag through the window or pose and play with characters in the booth. This set includes a 2.5-inch scale Krusty the Clown as well as a food menu, take-out bag, cash counter, Krusty burgers, and table. Perfect for fans and collectors, the Krusty Burger Diorama has remarkable detail and fun, interactive features. Collect the full range of The Simpsons toys and collectibles by JAKKS Pacific."

