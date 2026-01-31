Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego, winnie the pooh

Grab Some Hunny with Winnie the Pooh for LEGO's Newest Set

Get ready to clear off some space as some new LEGO sets are on the way including a return to the 100 Acre Woods with Winnie the Pooh

Hide the Hunny as Winnie the Pooh has returned to LEGO with a brand new LEGO set that is here to celebrate 100 years of Winnie the Pooh. Designed for adults and older builders, this set recreates Pooh Bear in his classic seated pose with his favorite snack by his side. His warm honey-yellow body and red shirt are built entirely from LEGO bricks, and he will feature a movable head, ears, arms, and hands. As for the large "Hunny" pot, this model opens up to reveal two small interior rooms of Pooh's home. On top of that, LEGO has included two minifigures with the set: Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore, ready for an adventure.

Standing at over 9" tall, Pooh Bear is nicely sculpted and will also include buildable bees and more hidden surprises within the build. This is an adorable addition to any Disney fan's growing LEGO collection, and a companion Piglet LEGO set will release alongside it. Pre-orders are already live for the LEGO Winnie the Pooh anniversary set for $149.99 with a March 1, 2026, release date.

LEGO Winnie the Pooh

"Disney movie fans can celebrate a milestone with this LEGO® ǀ Disney Winnie the Pooh (43300) display model building kit. This commemorative building set, packed with well-known details for adults ages 18 and up, makes a nostalgic home decoration display. It includes a brick-built, classic Winnie the Pooh character, with movable head, ears, arms and hands, and a buildable honey pot. The brick-built model also includes 2 surprises."

"The 'Hunny' pot opens to reveal 2 rooms and holds 2 LEGO ǀ Disney characters: a Winnie the Pooh minifigure and Eeyore character. This Pooh gift-giving idea is a great choice for yourself or another fan's birthday or holiday. The building kit enhances a current collection or lets you build one around the iconic Pooh, his love for 'Hunny' and his friends. Set contains 1,399 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!