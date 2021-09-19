Great Scott! Back to the Future Part III Doc Brown Arrives at Hot Toys

Hot Toys has recently unveiled their brand new 1/6th scale Back to the Future series, and it looks like the fun continues. We are traveling back to 1885 with Back to the Future Part III collectibles with Doc Brown from the Wild West. Christopher Lloyd is back with a newly sculpted head and an outfit that is faithfully recreated from this time-traveling adventure. Back to the Future Part III Doc Brown stands at roughly 12″ tall, features 30 points of articulation, and a great set of film-accurate accessories. These will include a rifle, a pistol, mini time machine, pocket watch, swappable hands, communicator, and a figure stand. The figure includes multiple clothing designs and will allow fans to reenact a wide variety of scenes from the movie.

I am surprised Hot Toys went right from Part I to Part III with their 1/6th scale figure line, but it is a welcoming one. I just now hope that we can see a DeLorean get released by the end of all this, with plenty of accessories to showcase the time machine brought all three films. The Back to the Future Part III Doc Brown 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $270. The Doctor is in between January – March 2023, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Be sure to check out the two other Back to the Future figures coming soon from Hot Toys that show off Doc and Marty at the start of their time-traveling journey.

"Your future is whatever you make it, so make it a good one!" – Doc Brown. Since making its debut thirty years ago, Back to the Future has blown fans and audiences away with its humor, heart, and time-traveling antics. The final installment of the timeless trilogy finds Marty McFly digging the trusty DeLorean out of a mineshaft and looking up Doc Brown in the Wild West of 1885. But when their time machine breaks down, the travelers are stranded in a land of spurs."

"Today, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the brand new 1/6th scale Doc Brown collectible figure inspired by Back to the future III. Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Christopher Lloyd in the old west as Dr. Emmett Brown in the movie, the latest Doc Brown collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with cowboy hat; greatly detailed costume with refined tailoring, the coat and scarf to recreate the signature look as seen in front of the clock tower; highly-detailed weapons and accessories including rifle, pistol, miniature time machine, pocket watch, communicator with battery and a figure stand. The scientist in old west outfit will surely be a great addition for your time-traveling display."

The 1/6th scale Doc Brown Collectible Figure specially features:

Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Christopher Lloyd as Dr. Emmett Brown in Back to the Future III

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles and skin texture

Highly-detailed grayish white hair sculpture with cowboy hat and accessories (non-detachable)

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31.5 cm tall

Four (4) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pistol holding right hand

One (1) accessories holding left hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) khaki colored long coat

One (1) brown colored patterned blazer

One (1) brown colored vest

One (1) light brown colored striped shirt

One (1) ivory colored under shirt

One (1) pair of brown colored pants

One (1) brown colored belt with bullets and pistol holster

One (1) pair of brown boots

One (1) greyish green colored bowtie

One (1) cowboy scarf

Weapons:

One (1) rifle

One (1) pistol

Accessories:

One (1) miniature time machine

One (1) pocket watch

One (1) communicator with battery

A figure stand with movie logo and character nameplate