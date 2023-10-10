Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Green Lantern Has Become a Vampire with McFarlane's DC Multiverse

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys is back with some new Gold Label DC Comics releases like a new Vampire

A new bloodsucking release has arrived from McFarlane Toys as they debut their newest DC vs. Vampires figure. DC vs. Vampires takes place in the Elseworlds DC Universe as our favorite heroes and villains take on a horrifying new threat: a vampire outbreak. The vampires are led by a mysterious vampire lord who has infiltrated the ranks of Earth's superheroes. Man heroes and villains have fallen, turning them into bloodthirsty creatures of the night. McFarlane Toys has taken it one step further by turning them into DC Multiverse Gold Label exclusives. We have already seen Superman, Batman, and Joker, and now Hal Jordan, aka Green Lantern, is ready for a bite. Featuring a brand new sculpt, this vampire features a deadly design with fangs at the ready and Green Lantern flames bursting from him. These terrifying releases are perfect for building your own DC Comics vampire army, and we can imagine more are on the way. Green Lantern collectors will be able to find them right here for $19.99 as well as in-stores right now.

A New DC vs. Vampires Figure Arrives with Green Lantern

"Hal Jordan™ was summoned to the crashed wreckage of a spaceship belonging to Abin Sur, a member of the Green Lantern Corps™. Upon his death, Abin entrusted his ring and duties as the Green Lantern™ to Hal Jordan."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Green Lantern Vampire includes green flames

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!