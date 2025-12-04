Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, RSVLTS, tron

Greetings Programs, RSVLTS Enters The Grid with New TRON Collection

The Grid awaits as RSVLTS is bringing the world of TRON to life with a brand new collaboration and apparel collection

Article Summary RSVLTS unveils an exclusive TRON apparel collection inspired by both classic and modern TRON films.

New button-downs pay tribute to Tron: Ares, Flynn’s Arcade, the original Grid, and TRON: Legacy.

Collection features themed T-shirts, a performance hoodie, dad hat, and a standout reversible bomber jacket.

All items, available in XS to 4X, blend retro arcade nostalgia with TRON’s sleek sci-fi aesthetics.

RSVLTS is releasing an exciting new drop that draws deep inspiration from the digital world of TRON, offering apparel that blends retro arcade vibes with sleek, futuristic style. The collection includes button-down shirts themed around Tron: Ares, Flynn's Arcade, and even the original Grid, giving fans a chance to wear subtle nods to TRON's earliest digital landscapes. This will include "Flynn's Arcade", "The Grid", "End of Line", "The Game Has Changed", and "I Am Fearless." Alongside those are graphic T-shirts: some celebrating the slick, grid-lined world of TRON: Legacy, as well as Ares with "Derezzed" and "I Am Fearless", capturing the legacy of The Grid from over the years.

For this cooler weather, RSVLTS did not forget to download additional gear from The Grid, starting with a new Performance Hoodie. The "Greetings Programs" design brings the circuitry of The Grid to life with elegant colors and the iconic symbol of Tron himself. On top of that, a Flynn's Arcade dad hat is also coming our way, but all of the fun arrives with the standout reversible bomber jacket. On one side, a daylight-inspired Flynn's Arcade print, capturing the true home of Space Paranoids. However, if you flip it over, you get the luminous, iconic light-suit design as seen in TRON: Legacy, with the Identity Disc on the back allowing Users to prepare to take down Clu.

This new RSVLTS Tron set features a diverse range of impressive pieces, including button-downs, hats, and bomber jackets, helping to keep the legacy of TRON alive. It's great to see not only the original Tron film from the 80s receive some love here, but also to have fun with the Legacy sequel and explore the new power of the Master Controller himself, Ares. Overall, the new Disney's Tron drop captures both nostalgia for the original TRON's arcade-era charm and the sleek sci-fi futurism of TRON: Legacy in a comfy way, and the entire drop is already live on RSVLTS.com. The button-downs will be offered in classic (unisex) styles and will be offered in sizes from XS to 4X.

