Hiya Debuts New Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Evolved Godzilla

Hiya Toys is back with a new Exquisite Basic Series figure as they unveil their new Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire figure

Hiya Toys is unleashing some more pure titan fury as they continue to dish out yet another Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire fun. Your Monsterverse collection can continue to grow as a new HIYA Exquisite Basic Series figure for a new 7" scale Godzilla has arrived. We recently saw the new Re-Evolved version of the King of the Monsters arrive, and a new Evolved version is here. This design can be seen in various trailers for the upcoming Godzilla x Kong, showcasing a new pink power emitting from the titan. Hiya Toys has faithfully captured this sculpt with impressive detail and the sleeker look of the King. The New Empire awaits with this new fully articulated beast that shows off the pink dorsal fins and textured skin. Monsterverse fans will be pleased with this beauty, and it will pair well with some of the other new Godzilla x Kong Exquisite figures. Fans will be able to purchase this new Evolved Godzilla figure for $51 with a Q4 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live right on the Hiya Toys Store.

Godzilla Gets Ready for A New Empire with Hiya Toys

"More item from Monsterverse! Now Godzilla Evolved Ver. from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire joins Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC Series! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire coming to theaters. This time, it thrusts Kong and Godzilla into a colossal confrontation with an unknown menace lurking within our world. Exploring deeper into origins of Titans."

"This brand new Godzilla Evolved Ver. Action figure stands at 180mm, based on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, recreating the pink effect of energy gathering in Godzilla's dorsal fins. Features multiple joints throughout the new body design, ensuring an authentic appearance while providing a wide range of articulation, including an articulated tail for posing and display in collections."

