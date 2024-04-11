Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Toys Debuts Crowdfunding Spawn/ Batman 94' Statue Project

McFarlane Toys is stepping back into the crowdfunding campaign world once more as Batman and Al Simmons join forces once again

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches a limited Spawn/Batman statue crowdfunding project.

Celebrates 30 years with a 24.5" tall piece from the 1994 crossover comic.

Multiple tiers offered, including autographed options, capped at 500 units.

Statue release planned for October 2024 if $150k goal is met by May 6, 2024.

McFarlane Collector's Club Drawing Board has just been revealed by McFarlane, which is their very own Crowdfunding Project. Releasing right on the McFarlane Toys Store, their first project has arrived, and no, it is not Medieval Spawn but a massive 24.5" tall statue. Helping celebrate the 30th Anniversary of McFarlane Toys, Todd McFarlane is taking Image Comics and DC Comics fans back to 1994 for the best-selling Spawn and Batman crossover comic. Coming in at over 2 feet tall, Bruce Wayne and Al Simmons are faithfully recreated from the hit one-shot comic. Unlike other crowdfunding campaigns, it seems this release is quite limited, with only 500 statues being offered through three different tier unlocks.

The standard Spawn x Batman Comic Resin Statue needs 200 backers, and a deluxe statue with exclusive comics needs 150 backers. There are some autographed options as well, with the statue featuring a signed Batman x Spawn DC Multiverse 2-Pack coming in at 100 backers and 50 backers for the statue that features a Toddfather Signed Comic. All four options are priced at $500 each, with a goal of $150,000 for this All of Nothing campaign. Batman and Spawn are set to arrive in October 2024 if all is funded, and this project on the McFarlane Collector's Club Drawing Board is open until May 6, 2024. Collectors can go check out the Drawing Board right now to find out what option best suits their Spawn and Batman needs.

Hit the Drawing Board with the Spawn/Batman Comic Statue

"In honor of the 30th Anniversary of McFarlane Toys comes a new resin statue design by Todd McFarlane from his cover art on the iconic 1994 best-selling Spawn Batman crossover comic written by comic legend Frank Miller."

Features Spawn and Batman to recreate the Spawn/ Batman one-shot comic cover

1:10 Scale Statue stands approximately 24.5" high

Numbered Limited Edition

McFarlane Toys Collector's Club Exclusive

Officially Licensed by DC Direct

"Reward Bonus Items are limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis. FREE Shipping to the 48 US continental states. International shipping will be added at checkout. The customer will be responsible for any customs, duties or taxes. Credit cards will not be charged until campaign completion. Estimated production and shipping time is 6 months to receive product. There are no cancellations or returns on Drawing Board items after payment has been completed. If funding goal is not met, McFarlane Toys reserves the right to continue or cancel the project."

