DC Comics Abyss Leaves the Shadows with McFarlane's DC Multiverse

McFarlane Toys is not done with new DC Multiverse figures as they debut new DC Comics Collectors Edition figures

One of the things that really made McFarlane Toys stand out is their fast run around for DC Comics characters. They were one of the first companies who really gave comic fans figures for the Batman: Dark Nights arc. Since then, we have seen some new characters and arcs from DC Comics Rebirth in figure form and in record time. One of them was the Batman frenemy Ghost-Maker, who debuted in December 2020 and got a figure announcement by February 2022. Things are now speeding up as the brand new villain, Abyss from Batman #119 (Jan. 2022) is getting his very own DC Multiverse Collector Edition figure.

Abyss, was an experiment for Lex Luthor, who gave a criminal the training and money to try and create his own international Caped Crusader. He got the attention of the Dark Knight and Batman Inc., and he was quite the deadly foe. McFarlane has plucked him right from the pages of DC Comics with an impressive sculpt, dual scythe, card, and card stand. It is nice to get new characters this fast while they are still popular and relevant to ongoing stories. Abyss is priced at $29.99 and is set for an August 2023 release, with pre-orders being found here.

"As GOTHAM CITY™ celebrates surviving Fear State, BATMAN™ retreats alone into the darkness. But when he learns of a mystery involving BATMAN™ INC., it forces the CAPED CRUSADER™ to leave GOTHAM CITY™ for a brand-new adventure where he will face an old enemy and a unique, deadly new one – ABYSS!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Abyss includes an extra hand and Scythe Axe, exclusive card stand and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all additional McFarlane Collector Edition figures

