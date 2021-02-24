Harley Quinn is Back With A New Birds A Prey Figure From Medicom

It has been quite some time since we have seen a new collectible for Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). However, Medicom is here to fix that as they announce their new Overalls Version Harley Quinn figure. Standing just shy of 6", Harley is back and ready to create some chaos with her trusty mallet. She will feature both plastic and fabric elements as a nice set of accessories and swappable parts. Medicom did include two different head scuplts allowing collectors to show off a smiling and open-mouthed expression. Harley Quinn will also come with her Hyena companion, mallet, and roller skates.

We have seen a lot of Harley Quinn figures drop since the debut of Birds of Prey, and this figure can easily get lost in the releases. It does feature her overalls outfit, which we do not get often, but it'll be hard to stand out. The Hyena is a very unique touch for this figure and will look amazing with this or any other MAFEX Harley figures in your collection. The Birds of Prey MAFEX No.153 Harley Quinn (Overalls Ver.) from Medicom will be priced at $104.99. She is set to release in January 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here for interest fans.

"Both the best form and outstanding movable area! The strongest action figure! Scheduled to be released in December 2021. Mafex No.153 – MAFEX HARLEY QUINN (OVERALLS Ver.). Reference retail price ¥ 8,800 (excluding tax) – Consumption tax will be charged separately. Head prototype production Kyoichi Shimazaki. Prototype production PERFECT-STUDIO. From the movie BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS)EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN). Three-dimensional overalls of HARLEY QUINN with two types of head parts are included and comes with Hyena's "Blues"! It comes with a movable figure stand also included!* We are shooting a sample under supervision. It may be different from the released product."

