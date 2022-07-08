Harley Quinn Enters the Future State with New DC Direct Statue

The Future State was a very interesting story arc to come out of DC Comics after the events of Death Metal. It was very intriguing to see the possible future of DC Comics, and to this day, some of those stories are coming true. However, the Magistrate was taken down by Batman, so this chaotic future will most likely not come to life. However, some of those stories and characters were great to read, like Future State Harley Quinn. McFarlane Toys and DC Direct would agree as they have announced this future version of Harley is coming to her popular Red, White & Black statue line.

Coming in at 7.75" tall, Harley Quinn's new design comes to life with this impressive statue that captures Derrick Chew's art from the Future Statue comic. Harley Quinn is beautifully sculpted with the chaotic hero in action getting get to swing her deadly bat. The statue brings the cover of Future State Harley Quinn #1 to life with this sculpt, making it a fun new statue for any Future State or Harley fan. This DC Comics Red, White & Black Harley Quinn (Derrick Chew) Statue is priced at $124.99. Harley is expected to release in November 2022, and pre-orders are live and found right here.

"Following the events of Death Metal, our favorite characters have to confront dramatic new oppressive regimes trying to eradicate masked heroes and vigilantes. Always a source of individuality and freedom in her own chaotic way, Harley Quinn is not one for conformity. Standing approximately 7.75" tall, this statue is based on the cover 'Future State Harley Quinn #1' by Derrick Chew depicting Harley in her new Future State outfit bashing in robots belonging to the Magistrate."

Product Features

7.75 inches (19.69cm)

Made of resin

Based on the DC Comics character

Designed by Derrick Chew