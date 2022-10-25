Harry Potter Comes to Hot Toys with Magical Cosbi Collection

The world of Harry Potter comes to life as Hot Toys continues to expand its growing Cosbi line. We set foot on the ground of Hogwarts with eight adorable mini figures that capture some cute version of your favorite witches and wizards. The main three heroes are of course, included with Harry Potter and Hedwig, Ron Weasley and his broken wand, and Hermione Granger casting some spells. Hot Toys then add some more magical power to the line-up with Draco Malfoy on a broom and the Remeberall, as well as Professor Snape showing off his fawn patrons.

Luna Lovegood is also included in this series and is one of my favorite designs of the series, as she is packed with color and fun detail. Your collections are not complete without a Hogwarts ghost to haunt your shelves with Moaning Myrtle as well as the greatest headmaster around with Albus Dumbledore. All of these Cosbi figures are packed with adorable detail, and each comes with their own windowed packaging. The Harry Potter Cosbi Collection is available in select markets and will make fine magical collectibles or any fan's home or office. All things Hot Toys can be found right here.

Relive the Adventures of Harry Potter with Hot Toys

Each package includes a Cosbi collectible measures approximately 9 cm tall with a connectable puzzle base. Available in selected markets only.