Harry Potter Takes on the Hungarian Horntail with LEGO's Newest Set

Return to the events of the Tri-Wizard Tournament once again as LEGO reveals one of their newest Harry Potter set. Coming to us from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry is ready for his first trial. Taking on a dragon, the Boy Who Lives must receive his Golden Egg by any means necessary to proceed to the next round. The Hungarian Horntail comes in at 671 pieces and operates with realistic joint wings featuring a 15" wingspan. The Harry Potter LEGO set will, of course all come with Harry and his broomstick as well as the Golden Egg, which we know he eventually wins. The Horntail and Potter can be displayed on a single brick-built display base capturing this moment in time. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hungarian Horntail Dragon set is priced at $49.99. Pre-orders are set to go live here on June 19, 2022, and stay tuned for more Harry Potter sets as they get revealed.

"LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hungarian Horntail Dragon (76406) lets fans of the magical movies build, display and 'fly' one of the most dangerous dragons ever to have existed in the Wizarding World. This recreation of the legendary fire-breather is suitable for witches, wizards and muggles aged 10 and up. This brick-built model recreates the black scales, spiked tail and fiery breath of the Hungarian Horntail dragon."

"The iconic creature is not only rewarding to build and impressive to display – kids can also operate the model's realistically jointed wings. A handle at the rear makes the wings flap gracefully up and down, displaying the beast's full wingspan of over 15 in. (40 cm). The collectible figure stands on a sturdy base and is accompanied by a Harry Potter minifigure astride his broomstick. The magic continues with the free LEGO Building Instructions app, which lets kids zoom and rotate the model as they build."

Legendary dragon – Harry Potter™ fans will be spellbound by the LEGO® Harry Potter Hungarian Horntail Dragon (76406), with its impressive detail and jointed wings that move gracefully up and down

Enchanting detail – The realistic model includes a Harry Potter™ minifigure astride his flying Firebolt broom, a golden egg from the Triwizard Tournament, and textile for the dragon's membrane wings

Authentic action – A handle at the rear of the sturdy base controls the dragon's wings

Eye-catching centerpiece – With a wingspan of over 15 in. (40 cm) and a maximum length of over 18 in. (48 cm), this true-to-life mechanical model is sure to be the center of attention