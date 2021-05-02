Harry Potter Enters the Triwizard Tournament Again With Star Ace

Star Ace Toys is back as they announce the rerelease of their popular Harry Potter figure from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. However, this figure is more than just a rerelease as they increase him from 1:8 to 1:6, giving witches and wizards an even better, highly detailed figure. Harry Potter is back in the Triwizard Tournament as he wears his outfit from his dragon challenge. Standing 12" tall, Harry will come with his wand, Firebolt broomstick, Golden Egg, and the Triwizard Cup. Star Ace Toys has also included a sepal LED stand that will add even great effect to the Golden Egg or Triwizard Cup.

This Harry Potter figure is loaded with 30 points of articulation, a highly detailed head sculpt, and a great set of accessories. The original 1:8 scale Triwizard Tournament Harry Potter figure from Star Ace Toys is sold out, and this is the next best thing. The first is priced at $248 and is set to release between September – October 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here, be on the lookout for the Darklord, who is also getting the 1:6 scale treatment.

"I didn't put my name in that cup! I don't want eternal glory, I just wanna be… look, I don't know what happened tonight and I don't know why. It just did." – Harry Potter. The reluctant hero, Harry Potter, finds the courage to go on even during the darkest hours. In the fourth movie of the series, Harry must confront one of his most vicious foes – a Hungarian Horntail dragon!

Sideshow Collectibles and Star Ace are proud to present this all-new sixth scale deluxe collectible action figure of the teenage Harry Potter as seen in the film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The movie-accurate posable figure is based on the image of Harry during the action-packed Triwizard Cup dragon challenge scene. The highly detailed head sculpt features teen Harry with his glasses and iconic lightning scar. Harry's wand and Firebolt broomstick, along with the Golden Egg and Triwizard Cup, are included. This deluxe set has an LED lighted stand that can be used to illuminate the Golden Egg or Triwizard Cup. A multi-positional figure stand is also included.

The Harry Potter (Triwizard Tournament Version) Sixth Scale Figure is sure to be one of the greatest collector pieces that any Harry Potter fan can own!"

The Harry Potter (Triwizard Tournament Version) Sixth Scale Figure features:

Approximately 29 cm tall body with 30 points of articulation

Fully realized authentic likeness of Harry Potter in the movie Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire with accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Interchangeable half-glove hands including: one pair of open hands one right hand for holding his wand one pair of hands for holding his broomstick



Costume:

Gryffindor black & red long-sleeve shirt

Gryffindor black trousers with stripe

Gryffindor black sweatshirt with hood

Gryffindor Black Triwizard robes

Black socks

Black shoes

Accessories: