Harry Potter's Cedric Diggory Comes To Life With Star Ace Toys

Coming out of Harry Potter and the Goblet of the Fire, Cedric Diggory is back as Star Ace Toys' newest release. This popular character lost his life in the Triwizard Tournament as he fell victim to the Dark Lords' evil plan. This 1/6 scale figure is loaded with amazing detail, articulation, accessories, and an authentic likeness to Robert Pattinson. Star Ace Toys is releasing two versions of Cedric Diggory with a standard and deluxe version with extra accessories coming exclusively to the deluxe. Both versions will show off the wizard in his Hufflepuff outfit and will come with a wand, broom, and Triwizard Cup. The deluxe will come with a robe, magic effect, and the Golden Egg. This is a perfect collectible for any Harry Potter fan, and pre-orders are live through Sideshow Collectibles here. The standard comes in at $230, the deluxe at $270, and he is set to release between October – December 2021.

"Sideshow and Star Ace present the Cedric Diggory (Deluxe Version) Sixth Scale Figure! Cedric Diggory was the most handsome, the smartest, the most popular, and the best Quidditch player at Hogwarts, and he was the favorite to win the Triwizard Tournament. But he got caught up in Voldemort's plot to return to power, and it was Cedric's fate that signaled a dark turn for the Harry Potter saga. This 1:6 scale articulated figure of Cedric Diggory features an authentic likeness of Robert Pattinson as the character outfitted in his Triwizard competition outfit from the final challenge. Accessories include his wand, a flying broom, and the Triwizard Cup. The Deluxe version also includes his Hogwarts school uniform in Hufflepuff colors, magical flash effects, and the Golden Egg."

The Cedric Diggory (Deluxe Version) Sixth Scale figure features:

1:6 scale body, approximately 11in tall with 30 points of articulation.

Fully realized authentic likeness of Robert Pattinson as Cedric Diggory in the movie "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" with accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture.

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted.

Hands

Two (2) open hands

One (1) right hand for holding his wand

Two (2) hands for holding his broomstick

Costumes

Hufflepuff Black & yellow long-sleeve shirt (final challenge version)

Hufflepuff Black trousers with stripe (final challenge version)

Black sport shoes

Additional School Uniform for Deluxe Version

White shirt

Striped Hufflepuff school tie

School uniform trousers

Hufflepuff knitted pattern sweater

Hufflepuff wizard's robes

Black socks

Black shoes

Accessories

Wand

Broomstick

The Triwizard Cup

The Golden Snitch

Flash Effect

Figure Stand

The Golden Egg (Deluxe Version Only)