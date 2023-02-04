Hasbro Announces No More Star Wars Collectible Pre-Orders for 2023 It appears that Hasbro is changing up the collectibles market as they announce 2023 Star Wars figures will not be getting pre-orders

Hasbro just had an incredible Star Wars live stream event this past week that was loaded with goodies. From the new 40th Anniversary Return of the Jedi reveals to some new love for Attack of the Clones, the stream had it all. However, it looks like that event has now come with some unfortunate news regarding the future of pre-orders. The Hasbro PR team has just revealed that all of the products (besides Star Wars Commander Jesse, a Walmart Exclusive) will not have pre-orders. Due to the complaint of too many pre-orders and not enough products, Hasbro is changing the way they drop products. All figures will now release in-stock online and on shelves during their announced drop windows, keeping the toy hunt alive.

This can be both a good and bad thing for Star Wars collectors and could even affect other Hasbro lines. I was never a big fan of pre-orders since drop dates were all over, and you could have a pre-order through Hasbro Pulse and find it in-store or on another site way before yours even shipped. While this could eliminate too many pre-orders in the system, it might make obtaining these figures a lot harder. The Scalper Game is real, and now that pre-orders are no longer valid, if Hasbro does not put enough products out there, then they are only feeding into 3rd Party sellers. Only time will tell how this new system will change the game, but until then, all things Star Wars can be found here. Be sure to check out the official PR announcement below, as well as the list of affected figures.

Goodbye Pre-Orders, Hello Star Wars 3rd Party Madness

"Following the Star Wars fanstream on Wednesday, we wanted to clarify the availability of the revealed items. We've heard your earlier feedback on the number of pre-orders, and we have decided to adjust the number of them in the new year. With the exception of the Star Wars: The Black Series Phase II Clone Commander Jesse, all of the items revealed on February 1 will not be going on pre-order. The products will be available on shelf and online during the scheduled dates. Please see those dates below and note they are subject to change."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SCOUT TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET – Available: Summer 2023 DARTH VADER (REVENGE OF THE JEDI) – Available: Star Wars Celebration REBEL TROOPER (ENDOR) – Summer 2023) KI-ADI MUNDI (ATTACK OF THE CLONES) – Spring 2024 PHASE II CLONE COMMANDER JESSE (THE CLONE WARS)– Available for pre-order March 16 @ 10AM ET as part of Walmart's Collector Con and on-shelf this Summer.



STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN PROTOTYPE – Available: Spring 2023 – Target Exclusive



STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PHASE II CLONE TROOPER MULTIPACK – Summer 2023 – Hasbro Pulse/Shop Disney DARTH VADER (DEATH STAR II)– Summer 2023 HAN SOLO (RETURN OF THE JEDI)– Summer 2023 WEEQUAY (RETURN OF THE JEDI) – Summer 2023 CLONE CAPTAIN HOWZER (THE BAD BATCH)- Summer 2023 PHASE II CLONE TROOPER (ANDOR)– Summer 2023 ADMIRAL PIETT (RETURN OF THE JEDI)– Summer 2023 STARKILLER (THE FORCE UNLEASHED)– Spring 2023

