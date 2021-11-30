Hasbro Announces Rancor Keeper To Be Added to Star Wars HasLab

Hasbro has finally listened to collectors as they announce that the Rancor Keeper is coming to the Star Wars: The Black Series HasLab. The massive 17" Rancor figure has had a massive loss in backers since their disappointing live stream event. From a weird paint job to 4 poor tier unlocks, this figure has failed fans in more ways than one. However, Hasbro is starting to give fans some hope as Jabba's Rancor Keeper, Malakili, has now been added to the campaign. The figure will come "uncarded and ready for action" and will be included if the rancor is fully backed at 9,000 backers.

This could be a dead project even with the announcement of Jabba's Rancor Keeper. The whole tier system is just repaints and I doubt anyone truly cares about a Crumb figure. At this rate, the only reason I would have the Star Wars HasLab would be the 40th Anniversary of the Return of the Jedi event that you now Hasbro will have. Building up a 6" Jabba's Palace n preparation for the Rancor would be a true work of art in the end. Whether this figure is backer or not, it is up to the fans, and they can join the campaign here for $350 with six days to go.

"We really appreciate all the feedback we've received in an effort to make the HasLab Rancor the best possible dream product. With that, we realize we can't leave the most dangerous creature, the rancor, roaming the galaxy without its keeper. We will be adding a fully newly-tooled Star Wars: The Black Series Malakili figure to the base offering, funding at 9K units. Uncarded and ready for action, Malakili comes with his unique gaffi stick inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This figure is in active development, and we will share renders as part of our backer updates if the project successfully moves into production."

"This final additional figure can ONLY be added if we hit our target threshold of 9K backers before the campaign deadline (December 6, 2021). Thank you for your help in shaping this product in real time! The fate of the HasLab Rancor project is in your hands! We hope to bring both the rancor and Malakili to our passionate fans – visit HasbroPulse.com for more details."