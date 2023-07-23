Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, star wars

Hasbro Announces Star Wars: Ahsoka Ghost Starship HasLab Campaign

Hasbro has unveiled some new Star Wars figure at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders have arrived from across the galaxy

After months of teasing, Hasbro has finally unveiled their next Star Wars: The Vintage Collection HasLab. Coming right out of the hit series Star Wars: Rebels and Ahsoka, the Ghost starship is flying on in! This has been a long time coming to The Vintage Collection, as the Spectre crew has not made it to the 3.75" line yet. Star Wars fans will be getting one of the biggest ships since the Barge, measuring 28" long x 34" wide and 13" tall. A total of 15 figures can fit inside, with the entire ship having the ability to be opened. Hasbro even included the Phantom II as well, which can go on its own missions and has a built-in Chopper. Hera Syndulla will be included with her very own card back for this HasLab, with the entire ship getting a $499.99 price tag. Hasbro is looking for 8,000 backers right here, and the campaign will close on September 8, 2023. This is one crowdfunding campaign fans will not want to miss; check out all the details below.

The Ghost Crew Comes Home with New Star Wars HasLab

"Star Wars fans, now's your chance to join the Ghost crew with this one-of-a-kind HasLab vehicle inspired by the highly anticipated Star Wars: Ashoka™ series streaming on Disney+! Become the newest member of the Ghost crew and help fund this ship for departure – destination: your collection!"

"Ahsoka Tano is on a mission to protect a vulnerable galaxy in the aftermath of the fall of the Empire. To do so, she's enlisting help from some old allies – ones that once knew her as "Fulcrum." Enter the well-loved starship that the Spectre crew once called home. The Ghost is not just any ship. It's been highly requested by you, the fans, not just for its intricate design but for everything it represents: the beginnings of the Rebel Alliance, the power of resilience and found family, and maintaining hope against all odds."

"We're thrilled to bring you the Ghost as it appears in the upcoming Ahsoka series – and the chance to celebrate characters you know and love. This is the largest ship we've built since Jabba's Sail Barge! The Ghost measures over 28 inches by 34 inches and sits at over 13 inches tall, with the capacity for at least 15 figures and is decked out with all the essentials including:

Exclusive Star Wars Rebels™ carded General Hera Syndulla figure with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a meiloorun fruit, Kalikori totem and blaster. Figure's appearance is based on her appearance in Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels and features a cardback inspired by Sabine Wren's Spectre Crew mural from the series finale.

: the ship's shuttle that can be snapped in and out of place for short-range adventures. Features exclusive removable mini bust of Chopper that can be popped in and out behind the cockpit exterior. Opening front ramp

Removable landing gear

Multiple removable panels for interior access and play

Nose turret with removable canopy and seating for 1

Signature 360-degree dorsal laser cannon turret

Docking bay for the Phantom II

Main cockpit with seating for 4

Crew quarters with bunk beds

The Captain's quarters with a single bed

Gallery and lounge with seating, game table, and dining table

Don't miss out! This crowdfunded project will run from July 21st 2023 5:45PM ET to September 6th 11:59PM ET. We need 8,000 backers to fund the base offering. If successful, the project will begin shipping Fall 2024."

