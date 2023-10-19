Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man, spider-man: across the spider-verse

Hot Toys Debuts Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Cosbi Collection

Step into the world of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, with Hot Toys has they unveil their latest set of adorable Cosbi figures

Get ready to step into the growing multiverse as Hot Toys continues to expand their Cosbi collection from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Series 1 took collectors right into the Spider Society, and now it is time for the big leagues. A total of nine Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Cosbi figures are on the way, including a pretty amazing Mystery Cosbi. King things off first is Miles Morales, who has his rocking out, Spider-Gwen is hanging in there, and Spider-Man is on babysitting duty. We then get Miles taking on The Spot, Spider-Man India swinging on in, and the power of the future arrives with Spider-Man 2099. The last three consist of Spider-Cat and Scarlet Spider, with Miles Morales of Earth 24, aka The Prowler, as the Mystery Cosbi. Some of these Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Cosbi designs are incredible, and some are figures we do not see often, like Peter and Mayday or The Prowler. The Hot Toys Cosbi line is offered in select markets, and Marvel fans can find all things Hot Toys right here.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Cosbi (Series 2)

"The Spider Verse did not just break the dimensions but also broke new ground. The use of visual styles has taken storytelling to the next level, giving audiences a revolutionizing cinematic experience. Following the excitement of the first Cosbi Collection, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce a new selection of the Spider-people in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection (Series 2)!"

"This series features some new faces and old friends from the movie. There are Peter B. Parker introducing his daughter Mayday to us, one of fan-favorite Spider-Man, Spider-Man Indian from Mumbattan mastering web-slinging in his unique style, Miles fighting over Spot across dimensions, Scarlet Spider in a comic style straight out of the 90s, Spider-Man 2099 trying to hunt Miles down, and Spider-Cat which had made a purrfect movie entrance jumping on Miles's face."

"Miles vibing with his favorite song, upside-down Gwen enjoying the view of her Earth, and most importantly, fist-throwing Miles G. Morales with luminous reflective effect arrives as mystery cosbi. Each random package box includes an approximately 7 – 9 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters and a special collection card, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!