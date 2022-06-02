God Emperor Doctor Doom Arrives at Diamond with LE 1,000 Piece Statue

Diamond Select Toys continues to celebrate its 40th Anniversary with more hit collectibles. The newest one is a limited edition Marvel Comics Diamond Comics 40th Anniversary Doctor Doom Mini-Bust. The statue captures Doctor Doom as the God Emperor from the 2015 Marvel Comics event Secret Wars. Coming in at 6 inches tall, the statue showcases Doctor Doom in his new white robed look while wielding blue mystical fire. Diamond put a lot of detail in this piece, from textures robe detail to the intense weathering on the armor of this God. This is one statue that captures the essence of the Secret Wars event by bringing one of the deadliest villains to life in remarkable detail.

The statue will be extremely limited, coming in at only 1,000 pieces made, making it a hot ticket item for Marvel, Fantastic Fours, and Secret Wars fans. The Secret Wars Doctor Doom Diamond 40th Anniversary Mini-Bust is priced at $99 and set for a Fall 2022 release. Pre-orders can be found at your local comic book store as well as online here, so get yours while you can.

"Doom Comes to Diamond Comics' 40th Anniversary as a New Mini-Bust! Call him Doom! The Latverian monarch Victor Von Doom returns to the Marvel mini-bust line in an all-new color scheme, wearing his white robes as seen in the hit Marvel crossover Secret Wars, and this time he's a Diamond Comics 40th anniversary exclusive! This approximately 6-inch variant mini-bust of the Fantastic Four foe wields translucent blue energy as he prepares to cast a spell, or perhaps unleash a blast from his high-tech gauntlets. Shipping this fall, Doom is limited to only 1000 pieces, and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Nelson Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk!"