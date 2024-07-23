Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: deadpool, hasbro, marvel

Hasbro Brings Back the Marvel Legends Electronic Deadpool's Head

Hasbro is ready for some Deadpool fever as they announce the return of their talking replica head for the Merc with a Mouth

Article Summary Hasbro re-releases Talking Electronic Deadpool Head for $129.99.

Interactive head features 600+ phrases and app-enhanced capabilities.

Nolan North voices the collectible, reprising his role from the game.

Pre-orders available for December 2024 alongside Deadpool & Wolverine film.

Hasbro's Talking Electronic Deadpool Head was a very unique collectible that was released years ago and brought the infamous Merc with a Mouth to life. Well, to help celebrate the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, Hasbro is re-releasing with red beauty to give collectors the best friend they never had. This interactive collection is app-enabled and captures the signature look of the Marvel Comics Merc and features over 600 phrases with jokes, insults, and so much more. The head is voiced by actor Nolan North, who even voiced Deadpool in his hit video game years ago! The highly detailed replica captures DP's iconic mask with expressive eyes, and it's plausible for him to be missing his head and still kicking. Equipped with multiple sensors, Hasbro made sure they gave him all the bells and whistles to help respond to movement and touch, adding next-level humor to your collection. Priced at $129.99, fans who missed this original drop can pre-order one once again with a December 2024 release.

Marvel Legends Series Deadpool's Head

"The Marvel Legends Series Deadpool's Head is a premium, electronic, interactive, app-enhanced collectible with over 600 SFX and phrases, multiple sensors, and motors for expressive movement. Using the free app, set Deadpool up to play pranks, insult your friends and loved ones, or wake you up every morning… maybe even on time! Featuring a design inspired by the Merc with a Mouth, the Deadpool's Head is a killer collectible for any nerd's shelf."

(Note: Deadpool's Head will not actually kill you. It'd get lonely.) Responds to lights and movement, but doesn't listen to your voice (that would be creepy.)

IT'S, LIKE, SO PREMIUM, YOU GUYS: Have you ever wanted to own a piece of me, Deadpool? Now you can, you lucky stiff. This Marvel Legends Deadpool's Head Premium Interactive Head is your ticket to nerd supremacy

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!