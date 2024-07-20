Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: halloween, hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Brings Back the Star Wars Clone Trooper (Halloween Edition)

A delightful rerelease has returned from a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro unveiled the return of a sold out Star Wars Halloween figure

Article Summary Hasbro re-releases the coveted Halloween Edition Clone Trooper figure.

The figure features skeleton deco and comes with a vampire Porg.

Includes Jabba ghost treasure chest with Beskar-themed chocolate bars.

Pre-orders available now for September 2024 release, priced at $24.99.

It was not long ago that Hasbro already debuted one of their newest Halloween Edition Star Wars figures set. These new seasonal Halloween and Christmas gimmick figures have been pretty fun, and some are truly top-notch. Hasbro has surprised fans by bringing back the Target Exclusive Halloween Edition Clone Trooper with a general public re-release. This figure is truly a work of art, adding a sweet skeleton deco to a Phase II Clone Trooper, allowing fans to build a spooky army for the Republic. The entire figure is showcased black armor with this skeleton deco, and the fun does not end there. He also comes with a treasure chest featuring a Jabba the Hutt ghost that holds Beskar-themed chocolate bars! If that was not enough, this Halloween Edition Star Wars figure also comes with a vampire Porg and a Halloween themed box! This figure blends the Star Wars universe and the spooky themes of Halloween flawlessly, and it is nice to see this Clone Trooper rise from the grave. Pre-orders are already live for $24.99, with a September 2024 release, and pre-orders are already up on online retailers like Hasbro Pulse.

Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Trooper (Halloween Edition)

"Clone Troopers were so symbolic of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: The Clone Wars. Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series!"

HALLOWEEN-THEMED STAR WARS CHARACTERS: Celebrate the season with these specially designed Star Wars figures from The Black Series, featuring Halloween-themed deco and packaging

GREAT HALLOWEEN GIFT: This The Black Series Clone Trooper (Halloween Edition) action figure has skeleton-inspired deco, and comes with an included Porg toy with vampire-inspired deco.

HALLOWEEN-INSPIRED ACCESSORY: These spooky The Black Series action figures come with 1 Halloween-inspired accessory, a chest decorated with a Jabba the Hut-inspired ghost and filled with beskar wrapped up to look like chocolate bars

